Hiker Captures ‘Scariest Moment’ of His Life With Bigfoot Encounter in Wild Video

His legend is real. A newly leaked video of a hiker’s encounter with the elusive Bigfoot all but confirms the creature’s existence.

Okay, maybe we’re exaggerating just a bit.

Nonetheless, footage of an alleged sighting of the legendary creature went viral after it was posted to TikTok yesterday. The footage captures the furry legend lounging under a tree in Parallel Forest, Oklahoma.

“Scariest moment of my life and I really think I caught a [f–g] Bigfoot on camera in parallel forest,” the post reads. “Im still shaking as I type this,” they added.

As of this writing, the spooky video has over 1.3 million views.

The man who captured the footage of the alleged bigfoot called the experience the “scariest moment” of his life. (Image via TikTok / e_man580)

“The clearest capture I’ve ever seen of a Bigfoot. 😳,” one comment marveled. “I watched this over and over. Looks very real to me as well,” a second user added.”

A third user reasoned: “you know what? why not this world is insane right now so why can’t Bigfoot be chilling under a random tree 😂.”

It seems rather unlikely that such a beast could exist in a man-made forest designed to protect against winds of the Dust Bowl, but we digress.

Of course, Bigfoot has captured the imagination of generations of Americans. The famous Patterson–Gimlin footage from the 60s had many believing the creature roomed woods all across North America. Interest in the creature peaked in the 70s and 80s, with dozens of films and TV shows dedicated to the legendary beast.

However, with the access to consumer video so widespread, the likelihood of the cryptid existing seems unlikely. For nearly two decades, nearly everyone has had a video camera in their pockets at all times. It seems all but certain that someone would’ve caught legit footage of Bigfoot by now.

Still, interest in Sasquatch gets dusted off from time to time. Documentary series purporting to hunt the creature remain popular and Bigfoot springs up in pop culture.

A still from the famous Patterson–Gimlin film footage allegedly of a bigfoot taken in the 1960s. (Getty)

This brings us full circle to the Bigfoot encounter video. Many of the comments on the viral TikTok post point out that the subject of the footage bears an uncanny similarity to beef jerky company Jack Links long-running mascot (a Bigfoot).

Many internet sleuths believed the scary footage was simply someone in a Jack Links Bigfoot mascot costume like this one pictured in 2016. (Photo by Dave Mangels/Getty Images)

“Google “Jack Links Costume Horror Dome” Same exact thing and if you think it’s not then you just want to believe lol,” one amused user wrote. “Bro that’s the jack links costume😭😭,” another TikTok user agreed.

“So your saying they found THE Mr Jack links,” a third user quipped.

Regardless, dear readers, the truth is still out there.