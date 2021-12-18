Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa: ‘Daughter Needs $13K Boob Job To Look Like Me’

A video posted by ex-porn star Mia Khalifa is going viral after the star said that her daughter would need an expensive boob job to look like her. The video, a sketch about a future daughter, has already racked up 7.3 million views on TikTok.

Fans Are Surprised Khalifa Had Surgery

“Mommy I can’t wait to look like you when I get older,” her imaginary daughter says. Khalifa responds, “Mommy spent $13,000 on her boobs and $15,000 on her nose, so you better start saving.” In addition to eliciting laughs, this video also has people surprised that the former adult film star has had cosmetic surgery.

“I always thought they were real they look so good in the most respectful way,” one person commented. “Wait they aren’t real?” another fan wrote. One person even called the surgery “a good investment.”

However, some are wondering how Khalifa could afford such pricey procedures after reportedly only making $12,000 as a porn star. “People think I’m racking in millions from porn,” she revealed in 2019. “I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that. Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was… scary.”

The Former Star Didn’t Make Big Bucks

The star rose to fame in 2014 but according to Khalifa, she spent just three months in the adult film industry. However, she is still one of the biggest names on websites like Pornhub, ranking at No. 2 on a list of the site’s most-searched stars.

Even though Khalifa didn’t exactly make big bucks during her time in the industry, she doesn’t feel bitter. “To clarify, I was never promised ‘millions’, nor do I expect it,” Khalifa said. “I’m just clarifying common misconceptions about me, and in turn, about the industry. I was involved in porn so briefly, but my actions spread like wildfire, and I continue to be ranked (truly baffles me) 5 years after leaving the industry. This is why people think I still perform.”

Khalifa is now an actress and sports commentator, and she wants her former career to stay in the past. She has attempted to get her videos and photos removed from Pornhub and BangBros, but has been unsuccessful. A petition, signed by over 1.5 million people, went viral online, asking sites to remove her content. Khalifa thanked those who signed it and joked that they would all be invited to her birthday party.

