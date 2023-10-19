Ex-NFL Player Rashad Jennings Fumbles Easy Puzzle On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

Former NFL running back Rashad Jennings experienced a memorable blooper on the latest episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune when he fumbled a one-letter fill to complete a puzzle featuring iconic movie director Quentin Tarantino.

In this entertaining episode, Jennings, 38, found himself in a tight spot, needing the letter “Q” to complete Quentin Tarantino’s first name in the “rhyme time” category. The puzzle read, “DRIVING TO RENO WITH QUENTIN TARANTINO.”

With $4,050 already banked and an opportunity to enhance his winnings, Jennings confidently blurted out the letter “P” during his turn, landing on the $600 mark.

Longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak’s response was swift and straightforward, “No, No, I’m sorry no.”

Rashad Jennings with an all time terrible Wheel of Fortune guess



pic.twitter.com/WBYzHApNAA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 19, 2023

As Jennings misspoke, laughter could be heard in the background. The gaffe left him with a disappointed expression as the chance for extra cash slipped through his fingers. Unfortunately, Jennings was no Debra Molle.

Rashad Jennings had playfully teased his appearance on Wheel of Fortune in advance, telling his Instagram followers, “You will definitely get a laugh.”

Social media users, of course, didn’t hold back in reacting to the humorous moment, with some poking fun at Jennings.

One user went as far as saying, “Rashad Jennings is the worst Wheel of Fortune player of all time!”

Another user tried to fathom the decision to guess “P” instead of “Q,” stating, “Even if he doesn’t know who that is, to guess anything other than a Q, like… do you know the rules of the game you’re currently playing?”

However, some users came to Jennings’ defense, suggesting that guessing “Puentin” for Quentin’s name was a bit of a stretch.

Jennings appeared on the show alongside former defensive end and sports analyst Marcellus Wiley and defensive end Jared Allen, with all three competing for a chance at winning $1 million for the charity of their choice.

Rashad Jennings is now part of a long list of Wheel of Fortune contestants who have experienced their share of hilarious and embarrassing moments while attempting to solve puzzles on the show.

This will be Pat Sajak’s final season hosting Wheel of Fortune; however, Vanna White will be sticking around.

Wheel of Fortune continues to provide both contestants and viewers with moments of laughter, surprise, and entertainment as contestants navigate their way through puzzles and phrases on the iconic game show.