Eva Mendes Had A Cheeky Response To Fan Who Asked If She Was Secretly Married To Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been together since 2011 and share two children, but have never married. However, the actress recently made some comments that have some fans wondering if the pair secretly tied the knot.

Mendes Refers To Gosling As Her ‘Husband’ In New Interview

Mendes and Gosling started dating in 2011 shortly after starring in The Place Beyond the Pines together. They have two daughters: Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 6. The couple is pretty private, which is why some think they might have gotten married in secret.

The family is currently in Australia while Gosling films The Fall Guy, and Mendes did an interview with the country’s Channel Nine morning show. Throughout the interview, she referred to Gosling as her husband without hesitation.

“Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time,” she told the show’s hosts. Mendes added fuel to the fire with a recent post—a photo of a tattoo on her wrist that reads “de Gosling,” leading some to think she took the actor’s last name.

Her Reply: ‘Who Says We Aren’t Already?’

During another appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, one of the show’s hosts asked, “There’s a rumor that you guys might have secretly tied the knot. Is that true?” Mendes replied, “But who says we weren’t already? I like to keep it all mysterious. I’m a very mysterious woman.”

She did address the tattoo, though. “I do have a tattoo,” she admitted. “It’s just a press-on. … no, it’s not a press-on. But I got it years ago. I posted a picture and I’ve gotten a lot of funny questions.”

The couple keep things pretty private, and Mendes explained why that is in 2020. “As far as Ryan, I’ll only post flashbacks of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that),” she wrote in an Instagram comment, according to Glamour. “My man and kids are private. That’s important to me so thanks for getting that.”

Mendes has remained vague on the point of the couple’s potential marriage and, based on their commitment to keeping their private lives private, it looks like we might never know if Mendes and Gosling tied the knot.

