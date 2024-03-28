Eva Mendes Reveals Why She Stopped Acting After Having Kids With Ryan Gosling

Recently, Eva Mendes opened up about her role as a stay-at-home mom after stopping acting.

For the past decade, Eva has stepped into her role as a mother to her two daughters. This has allowed her husband, Ryan Gosling, to continue pursuing his acting career.

When asked about this decision, Eva seemed happy and fulfilled in the arrangement. She gushed about how lucky she is to be able to spend time with her children without traveling to film or spending long hours away.

“It was like a no-brainer,” she told Today in an interview. “It was almost just a non-verbal agreement [that] he’s gonna work, and I’m gonna work — I’m just gonna work here.”

Fans Celebrate Eva Mendes’ Decision to Be a Stay-at-Home Mom

Many fans have expressed their disapproval of Ryan and Eva’s dynamic, while others said it’s up to the couple to decide what’s best for them.

On X (formally known as Twitter), one user said, “People are going crazy over this but THEY decided that’s what works for them and she’s clearly happy about it, what’s the problem?? 😭”

Another tweeted, “As long as they both came to a mutual agreement (which they did), then it’s fine. Idk how other people are getting mad at their relationship dynamic. Focus on your own.”

Someone even pointed out that Eva is still, in fact, working — just from home.

“If it’s her choice, then yess queen!” the tweet said. “Some mothers want to watch their kids grow up and if someone has the money to stay at home like that, and it’s something they want, then I don’t see the problem. She says she works from home though too, so I don’t know why people are mad.”

In her interview with Today, Eva went on to talk about her recent career endeavors, including becoming co-owner of Skura Style, a company that sells sponges.

“I’ve tried everything, and I just wasn’t happy with anything,” she said. “You do your dishes and then your hands smell, or you wipe down your counter and your counter smells … I was like, there’s gotta be something better out there.”

When she discovered the company, she decided to reach out to its female founders so she could potentially get involved. This led to her working in product development and design, helping with marketing, and becoming a brand ambassador — all while taking care of her children at home.