eva-longoria-stuns-poolside-in-spicy-christmas-pics

Eva Longoria ditched the sweaters and turned up the holiday heat, rocking a string bikini instead of bundling up for Christmas.

Videos by Suggest

The 49-year-old actress shared a series of photos on Instagram on December 26, showcasing her idyllic tropical getaway. One standout moment was her stylish holiday outfit: a sleek triangle bikini top paired with matching string bottoms.

“Out of office,” Longoria wrote alongside the post.

The first photo features Longoria barefoot in a bikini, radiating joy as she playfully twirls her brunette locks. Her signature hourglass figure and frim abs were on full display.

In another shot from the carousel, she’s captured in the same beach attire, drink in hand, giggling.

Eva Longoria sported a navy bikini with string bottoms. (Image via Instagram / Eva Longoria)

In most of the snapshots, Longoria’s hair is effortlessly styled in soft, beachy waves, exuding a relaxed and chic vibe.

Eva Longoria’s Christmas Pics Also Featured Her Family

Her post featured heartwarming family photos, including her 6-year-old son Santiago, her husband José Bastón, 56, and her stepdaughter Natalia, 28. In the picture, Longoria stunned in a vibrant red maxi wrap dress with flowing long sleeves and a subtle slit. Natalia and Santiago opted for breezy, all-white ensembles, while José chose a sleek all-black outfit, pairing a shirt with capri pants.

In one photo, Santiago rested in his mother’s lap, both dressed in neutral bathing suits and bright orange life jackets. Other highlights from their vacation included Longoria’s egg-and-avocado meal, a cheerful family selfie en route to the pool, and a breathtaking view of a tropical sunset fading into the horizon.

Fans React to Eva Longoria’s Poolside Pics, ‘Aging Backward’

Of course, Eva Longoria’s over 10 million Instagram followers loved her Christmas season poolside pics.

“The holiday looks good on you gurl!” one fan gushed in the comments. “Mexico looks good on you,” a second can echoed. “Aging backwards,” a third fan marveled. “ENJOY- gf! You deserve it!!!” yet another fan exclaimed.

Meanwhile, Dexter: Original Sin star Christina Milian also weighed in on Longoria’s sizzling holiday figure.

“Merry Christmas beautiful! I need to get back to THAT! But I’ll wait til next year. For now, I’ll be eating all the snacks…” Milian wrote.