How Eva Longoria Is Championing For Women And Her Mexican Heritage One Shot Of Tequila At A Time

It seems like Eva Longoria can do it all! From acting and podcasting to running businesses and being a mother, the actress stays pretty busy. One of her newest business ventures is more than just a company—it’s a way to connect with her Mexican heritage.

Longoria’s New Tequila Brand Honors Her Mexican Heritage

Longoria recently launched Casa Del Sol, a Mexican-owned tequila brand, alongside Mariana Padilla and Alejandra Pelayo. The brand offers three different types of tequila: añejo, blanco, and reposado.

“When I joined Casa Del Sol, I was so impressed that it was Mexican-forward, it was about Mexican heritage, it was about honoring the region… and keeping the success there—not just going into this region, exploiting it, and selling tequila over the world,” Longoria told InStyle.

Casa Del Sol has created close connections with the local farmers and distillers who help create the alcohol. The brand also uses agave that comes from the area’s Highlands. Each agave plant that is taken is replaced with another plant in order to conserve the biodiversity of the region.

Casa Del Sol ‘Honor[s] And Support[s] All The Amazing Women Behind It’

In addition to promoting Mexican heritage, Casa Del Sol also puts women in leadership positions. “We have a lot of women in key positions,” Longoria explained. “Tequila’s the number one spirit preferred by women, and yet you don’t see a lot of female tequilas. Not that this tequila is for women, but our master distiller is a woman, which is really rare.”

She continued, “Our CEO of the distillery is a fourth generation tequila maker, first woman to take over the distillery. Our VP of operations is a woman. Almost our entire team are women, and that’s important. [This] is not a celebrity brand, it’s a tequila brand that is Mexican-forward and honoring and supporting all the amazing women behind it, trying to forge a path for themselves in a very macho industry.”

Longoria said that she hopes to open Casa Del Sol’s distillery to the public, sharing the local distillery workers’ experience with the world. “I take any chance that I get to be an ambassador for Mexico’s food, beauty, culture, and music, but most of all the people,” she told Travel+Leisure. “The people of Mexico are some of the best human beings in the world.” Longoria’s latest business venture is an amazing way for the actress to pay tribute to her Mexican heritage, as well as uplift the voices of other women in business.

