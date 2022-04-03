Who Is Erika Wulff Jones, Alex Jones’ Second Wife With A Surprising Criminal History?

Who is Alex Jones’ wife Erika Wulff Jones? The controversial right-wing podcast host has been married twice, and Erika is his second wife. Here’s what we know about the yoga instructor who was arrested in December on domestic violence charges.

Who Is Alex Jones’ Second Wife Erika Wulff Jones?

Alex Jones has been battling a lawsuit from Sandy Hook parents in court after he made the false claim that the deadly school shooting that took the life of 26 people, including 20 children between the ages of six and seven, wasn’t real. After he skipped two depositions, including one where he claimed he was ill but was caught filming an episode of his podcast during the proceedings, Alex is now facing possible fines. He’s not the only member of his family facing legal difficulties.

About Those Domestice Violence Charges

His second wife, Erika Wulff Jones, was arrested in December 2021 on charges of domestic violence after attacking Alex during a fight on Christmas Eve. According to police records obtained by The Daily Beast, Erika and Alex began fighting while bathing their child together after Erika accused the right-wing media figure of cheating on her. Erika went on to strike Alex “over 20 times” with various objects, including “possibly shampoo,” which hit him in the head and caused “burning to his eyes” when the contents spilled out on his face.

When Alex allegedly tried to flee to the master bedroom, Erika reportedly followed after him with a “stone ball trying to strike him.” At that point, Alex told police officers, he began to “fear for his life.” Alex later explained the frightening incident away as a “medication imbalance,” though Erika is still facing charges of causing bodily harm to a family member and resisting arrest, search, or transport.

After spending Christmas day in police custody, Erika was released on $3,000 bail. Alex has refused to speak much publicly about the incident outside of brief comments he made during an interview with the Associated Press. At that time, he said, “It’s a private family matter that happened on Christmas Eve,” adding, “I love my wife and care about her and it appears to be some kind of medication imbalance.”

Is Erika Wulff Jones On Social Media?

It would appear that the couple has put in some effort to put the violent incident behind them. Erika is apparently still active on Twitter, seemingly operating under the handle @WulffJones. The account mainly focuses on politics and public health measures surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Occasionally, the person behind the account sometimes posts photos of Alex or otherwise mentions the alt-right media figure, which leads us to believe that the two are still together.

Never giving up. #1776 pic.twitter.com/scWmh5vCDy — Erika Wulff Jones (@WulffJones) July 5, 2021

Erika Wulff Jones still works as a yoga instructor and has been the owner of New Order Yoga in Austin, Texas since May 2012. She and Alex married in 2017 after he divorced his first wife, Kelly Rebecca Nichols, in 2015.

More Stories From Suggest

Who Is Ginger Luckey, Controversial Florida Republican Matt Gaetz’s Wife



Who Is Riley Roberts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Longtime Partner Who She Met In College



Who Is Cristina Cawthorn, Controversial Republican Madison Cawthorn’s Estranged Wife?