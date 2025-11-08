Erika Kirk Receives Inaugural ‘Charlie Kirk Legacy Award’ During 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards

While attending the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards, Erika Kirk received the inaugural “Charlie Kirk Legacy Award,” which is dedicated to her late husband and Turning Point USA’s founder/CEO.

Country singer Jason Aldean, along with his wife, Brittany, presented Erika with the award. “Charlie was one of a kind and will forever be missed,” Jason said about the late Conservative pundit. “Violence and division in our country has become way too common.”

Aldean then said, “I don’t know that Charlie was a big country music fan… He was more of a hip-hop guy from what I hear. But I know he understood where we were coming from with this next song. And it’s an honor to pay tribute to him and his family this evening.”

According to Fox News, the Charlie Kirk Legacy Award honors individuals who champion Kirk’s values of freedom of speech, faith, and family.

Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10 while debating with students during his “American Comeback” Tour. Although he survived long enough to be listed as in critical condition at a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injury.

President Trump shared the news about Kirk’s passing.

Erika Kirk Delivers Moving Speech at the Patriot Awards

After receiving the legacy award, Erika Kirk delivered a touching speech about her husband’s legacy.

“Charlie would always tell myself and others that America is worth fighting for,” she said. “And it is, always will be.”

Erika then recalled one of her late husband’s favorite sayings. “‘It’s not how I’m saying it that’s upsetting people. It’s the fact that I’m saying the truth that’s upsetting people.”

Continuing her speech, Erika declared, “Evil wins when good people stay silent. And, so, for the rest of my life, I will make sure that I don’t stay silent. I’ll keep speaking the truth, no matter the cost.”

Following Charlie’s death, Erika was “unanimously elected” as the new CEO and chair of Turning Point USA’s board.