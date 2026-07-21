president-trump-receives-mixed-reactions-after-spain-wins-the-fifa-world-cup-final

US President Donald Trump received mixed reactions after Spain won the 2026 FIFA World Cup final over the weekend.

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Following Spain’s 1-0 win against Argentina, the world leader and FIFA President Gianni Infantino walked onto the field of New York New Jersey Stadium to present the team with their FIFA World Cup trophy. As he made his way to the team, some of the fans in the stands could be heard booing him.

The unpleasant gesture didn’t seem to faze Trump. He simply continued to wave to the crowd before giving the trophy to the team. However, he was ushered off the stage by Infantino when he lingered for the team’s photo.

During the match, Trump sat with Infantino alongside his sons, Eric and Barron, as well as First Lady Melania. Other political figures, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, were also in the same suite.

Trump family members, including Tiffany, Ivanka, and Donald Jr., attended the big game as well.

Weeks before the FIFA World Cup Final match, President Trump publicly criticized Spain.

While speaking to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, in early July, Trump made it clear where he stood with Spain. He previously criticized the country for not spending as much as the US has on defense efforts.

“Spain is a terrible partner in NATO,” he stated. “They don’t participate. They don’t pay. I don’t want anything to do with Spain. Cut off all trade with Spain, please, including visits.”

Trump further criticized Spain by declaring, “Don’t even talk to them. They’re hopeless, bad people. There are a couple of others, but in particular Spain.”

Following the FIFA World Cup Final game, Trump said he had “no tension” with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. He also congratulated the Spanish government officials on their “great team” and dismissed claims that he was disappointed by Argentina’s loss.

“Spain played better,” he added. “It was a very close match.”