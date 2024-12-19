Employee Is Accused of Stabbing Company President During Staff Meeting

A Michigan man is in police custody this week after reportedly stabbing his boss.

Videos by Suggest

Local news outlets identified Nathan Mahoney, 32, as the man who allegedly stabbed his boss, Erik Denslow, during a staff meeting on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when Denslow and Mahoney were in a meeting with around 8-10 other people at Anderson Express. The company is an automotive supply manufacturer in Muskegon, Michigan.

WZZM 13 reports that officials have stated that Mahoney got up and briefly left the meeting before returning and stabbing Denslow in his side.

Mahoney then reportedly fled in his vehicle, before being apprehended by the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office. He is being charged with assault with intent to commit murder and fourth-degree fleeing/eluding a police officer.

Denslow underwent surgery on Tuesday and was last listed in serious but stable condition, WZZM 13 reports.

“This, by all accounts, appeared to be just a violent, unpremeditated attack on the victim,” said Matt Roberts, Chief Trial Attorney at the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office. “In this case, it’s too early at this point, it would be inappropriate for us to speculate about any motive contained here. But obviously, the actions sort of speak for themselves and what the intent really was here, and that is the basis for the charge.”

Some have speculated that Mahoney’s alleged crime was a “copycat attack.”

Mary Ann Sabo, spokesperson with Anderson Express, released a statement about the incident on Wednesday:

“We remain in shock over the incident that happened at our plant yesterday. Our first thought is with our president, who has a good prognosis for a full and speedy recovery. We are also focused on supporting our employees as they process this senseless assault. We appreciate the swift actions of local law enforcement and will continue to cooperate with their investigation, which is ongoing at this time.”

Mahoney’s fellow employees described him as having a “quiet disposition.” However, some did note that he “was acting a little odd” before the Tuesday meeting.

Nathan Mahoney’s mugshot (Muskegon County Jail)

The incident has prompted speculation and comparisons to the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City earlier the month.

Thompson was fatally shot outside a Manhattan hotel on Dec. 4, prompting a days-long manhunt before suspect Luigi Mangione was arrested. Mangione is facing both state and federal charges in the case.

Fruitport Township Deputy Chief Greg Poulson told Michigan’s News 8 they are not ruling out the possibility that Mahoney’s motives were to carry out a “copycat attack.”

“I think that comes to everyone’s mind in this time. We’re going through all his social accounts, all his electronic media and trying to determine a motive for this act,” Poulson told the outlet.