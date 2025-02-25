At the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet, Shōgun‘s Anna Sawai caught everyone’s attention in a strapless red gown, sparking concerns about a potential wardrobe mishap.

Sawai stunned in a striking two-tone gown, showcasing a sculptural bodice adorned with shimmering red crystals, beautifully contrasted by a sleek black silk velvet back.

Sawai’s dress featured a striking neckline that extended gracefully from her collarbone, accented by deep slits on either side filled with delicate mesh panels. From certain angles, the design appeared daring, almost flirting with the possibility of a wardrobe mishap. The back of the dress transitioned seamlessly into sleek, elegant black fabric.

As Sawai stepped off the stage after her acceptance speech, one detail stood out—her gown was lined with red silk, which caught the eye as she moved. She paired it with sparkling diamond jewelry and stylish platform sandals.

Anna Sawai Grew Emotional During Her Acceptance Speech For Her Latest ‘Shōgun’ Win

Meanwhile, Sawai grew emotional as she celebrated yet another victory for her break-out performance in Shōgun. This time, she earned the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards.

She beat Kathy Bates (Matlock), Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton), Allison Janney, and Keri Russell (The Diplomat) to win the award in this tight race. This year, she was the sole first-time nominee in the category, coming off major back-to-back victories at the 2025 Golden Globes and the 2024 Emmy Awards.

“Thank you so much. I’m very happy, but I’m also kind of sad because this is probably the last time I’m able to celebrate the work with you guys,” she said, tearing up. “I love you, the whole FX team,” she continued.

“Last year when this show came out, the only thing I wanted was for people to watch it. So this has been beyond my imagination,” she added. “Thank you so much.”

Spoilers ahead if you haven’t checked out Shōgun yet…

Sawai’s tears make sense. In the FX series set in 1600s feudal Japan, her character sadly died in the second-to-last episode of season 1. Unless there’s a lot of flashbacks, her time on the critically acclaimed series is over.