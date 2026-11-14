Emmy Winner for Iconic Christmas Special Dies: Dulcy Singer Was 92

Dulcy Singer, the Emmy-winning television producer who helped shape Sesame Street during one of its most influential periods, has died at the age of 92.

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Singer died on November 3, 2026, according to her obituary published by Dignity Memorial. She was born on November 21, 1933, and spent her life in New York.

Guy Gilchrist, a cartoonist associated with the Muppet family, also announced Singer’s death in a social media tribute.

“We say goodbye to another Muppet family member, dear Dulcy, at 92 years old,” Gilchrist wrote, paying tribute to the producer and her contributions to children’s television. “Rest in peace, Dulcy. Millions of children may never have known the woman behind Sesame Street, but generations grew up with the television she helped create.”

Dulcy Singer Won An Emmy Award For Her Work On ‘Sesame Street’

Singer earned an Emmy Award alongside fellow producer Jon Stone for the 1978 television special Christmas Eve on Sesame Street. The Television Academy recognized the production with the Outstanding Children’s Program award at the 1979 Emmy Awards.

Her career also included more than a decade as executive producer of Sesame Street, a position she held from 1980 to 1993. During that period, she helped guide the long-running educational program and its beloved characters, including Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster, Bert, and Ernie.

One of her most significant contributions involved the show’s response to the death of actor Will Lee, who portrayed neighborhood shopkeeper Mr. Hooper. After Lee died in 1982, the production team created the 1983 episode “Farewell, Mr. Hooper” to explain death to young viewers.

The episode became one of the show’s most memorable installments and demonstrated how children’s television could address difficult subjects with honesty and sensitivity.

Her funeral took place on November 6, 2026, at Riverside Memorial Chapel in New York. She leaves behind a lasting legacy in children’s television.