Emma Watson Comes Clean On Her Relationship With Tom Felton

Emma Watson and Tom Felton became friends while they were child actors starring in the Harry Potter movies. Over the years, fans have speculated as to whether the actors were actually more than just pals. The pair remains close today, and Watson recently set the record straight on their relationship.

Watson Tells All In Forward For Felton’s Memoir: ‘We’re Soulmates’

Felton just released his memoir, Beyond the Wand, where he details his career as a child star, as well as his struggles with alcoholism. The actor enlisted Watson to write the forward to the book, where she did her best to describe their friendship.

“For more than 20 years now we’ve loved each other in a special way, and I’ve lost count of the times that people have said to me, ‘You must have drunkenly made out, just once!’ ‘You must have kissed!’ ‘There must be something!’ ” Watson wrote. She insisted that there was no romance between the pair and that they have something “far deeper.”

“We’re soulmates, and we’ve always had each other’s back. I know we always will,” the actress continued. “It makes me emotional to think about it. Friendships are the lynchpin of human existence, and I am so thankful that at crucial turning points in my life, Tom has been there to reassure and understand me.”

The actress concluded, “The friendship we share has allowed me to move through some of the most challenging and soul-searching moments in my life.” While she says there is nothing romantic between them now, Harry Potter fans know that wasn’t always the case.

The Actress’ ‘Huge’ Crush On Her Co-Star

Watson has always been very transparent about the fact that she had a “huge” crush on Felton while the pair was working together on the first two Harry Potter movies. “He was my first crush,” Watson said in a 2011 interview. “He totally knows. We talked about it. We still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that’s cool.”

Felton opened up about their on-set relationship during the HBO Harry Potter anniversary special, saying, “I became very protective over [Watson]. I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a kinship.”

He elaborated on their present-day relationship in a 2021 interview: “We are something, if that makes any sense, as far as we’ve been very close for a long time.” Watson and Felton may not have ever been romantically involved, but it’s clear the pair shares an incredible friendship.

