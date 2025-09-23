Emma Watson Reveals ‘Soul-Destroying’ Part of Life as an Actress

Emma Watson has been thoroughly enjoying her time out of the spotlight. In a recent interview, she reflected on the “soul-destroying” part of her acting spree.

In May this year, Emma Watson attended the Cannes Film Festival, where she invited Hollywood Authentic’s Hassan Akkad to a game of pickleball, a sport she’s become greatly invested in.

There, they spoke about the one thing she really doesn’t miss about acting since stepping away from the industry in 2019.

Akkad asked the all-important question, “Do you miss acting?” and Emma Watson had a lot to say.

“In some ways I really won the lottery [with acting], and what happened to me is so unusual,” she said, reflecting positively on her career. One pointy aspect of acting life immediately intruded her reflections, however.

She brought up the fact that acting itself isn’t all there is to it. The selling and promotion of the productions she was a part of was incredibly draining. “I think I’ll be honest and straight-forward, and say: I do not miss selling things,” she admitted.

“I found that to be quite soul-destroying.”

Ultimately, Emma Watson Misses The Craft

“But I do very much miss using my skill-set, and I very much miss the art,” she continued.

But, again, she had to spend more time promoting than doing what she enjoyed, the acting. “I just found I got to do so little of the bit that I actually enjoyed.”

“The moment you get on a film set, you don’t get very long for rehearsal. But the moment you get to talk through a scene – or I got to prepare and think about how I wanted to do something – and then the minute the camera rolls, and getting to just completely forget about everything else in the world other than that one moment – it’s such an intense form of meditation.”

“Because you just cannot be anywhere else. It’s so freeing. I miss that profoundly. But I don’t miss the pressure. I forgot it was a lot of pressure.”

With the years she spent away from the industry, Emma Watson is setting her sights on getting back into it in her own way, with anything and everything on the table.