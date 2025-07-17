Despite her efforts to keep her private life private, Emma Watson’s legal issues have come to light.

According to the BBC, the Harry Potter star has been banned following a 2024 speeding incident. Watson was caught driving 38 mph in a 30 mph zone in Oxford last July. Not usually a big deal. However, she already had nine points on her license when she was pulled over.

Along with losing her driving privileges for the next six months, Watson was forced to pay £1,044 at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court. She was not in attendance for the five-minute hearing. However, her lawyer, Mark Haslam, appeared and told the court that she was a student.

“She is in a position to pay the fine,” he stated.

The actress is currently pursuing a master’s degree in creative writing at the University of Oxford. She previously starred in all eight of the Harry Potter films, as well as other hit films, including Beauty and the Beast, The Bling Ring, and Noah. She directed and starred in her own movie, Prada Paradoxe, in 2022.

Emma Watson Previously Claimed She ‘Felt a Bit Caged’, Causing Her to Step Back From Acting

Before her legal issues, Emma Watson spoke out about how her acting career led to her feeling caged.

In a 2023 interview with Financial Times, Watson stated, “I wasn’t happy, if I’m being honest. I think I felt a bit caged.”

“The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have very much control over,” she continued. “To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, ‘How does this align with your viewpoint?’ It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process.”

As she grew up, Watson said she learned more about herself, and her approach to acting changed. “I started to realize that I only wanted to stand in front of things where if someone was going to give me flak about it, I could say, in a way that didn’t make me hate myself, ‘Yes, I screwd up, it was my decision, I should have done better.”