emma-roberts-shares-rare-photo-of-toddler-son-rhodes-during-sweet-easter-outing

Emma Roberts shared a photo of herself with her son, Rhodes, on Instagram yesterday, and fans loved the adorable duo. She captioned the picture with an emoji of a little chick emerging from an egg, presumably for Easter.

The 33-year-old actress and her 3-year-old son seemed to be enjoying the sunny weather, though they were both bundled up with red noses. Roberts sported a beanie with a black puffer coat and can be seen smiling at the camera. Her son, Rhodes, wore a sage green beanie and leapord print coat as he stared off to the side.

On her Instagram photo, several fans left kind comments:

“literally MOTHER! hope you both had a fun Easter!” one person said. Another said Rhodes was Roberts’s “twin.”

“Holy cow! he’s growing up too fast!!!” one Instagram user commented.

Rhodes, who was born in December of 2020, is now three years old.

Emma Roberts and Her Son, Rhodes

Roberts had her first and only child, Rhodes, back in 2020 with her then-partner, Garrett Hedlund. The two got together in 2019, and Roberts became pregnant in 2020. Unfortunately, just two years later — and just under three years from when they started dating — Roberts and Hedlund parted ways in 2022.

For the most part, Roberts keeps Rhodes out of the spotlight, only sharing occasional photos of him online.

In the past, Roberts opened up to People about her struggles with motherhood and balancing her career.

“I just see it from such a different perspective now,” she said. “Being a mom is a full-time job, so I see how for women who have full-time jobs and [are] full-time moms, it’s so hard, and I have so much respect for them.”

She went on to express gratitude for her own mother, who helped her out “a lot.”

“I would die without my mom,” she said.

Roberts is now dating actor Cody John — and has been for a few years now. In fact, they allegedly got together less than a year after her split with Hedlund. The actress and actor pair appear to be going strong to this day.