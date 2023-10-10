Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Pokes Fun At Taylor Swift Moment While At Detroit Lions Game With Her Dad

The “Lose Yourself” rapper and daughter Hailie Jade attended a Detroit Lions game on Sunday.

Eminem, 50, and his daughter Hailie Jade, 27, made a public appearance at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The appearance, while rare, garnered plenty of attention for the father-daughter-duo.

Hailie, popular influencer and host of the Just A Little Shady (pun intended) podcast shared her favorite moments from the football game on social media. In an Instagram carousel post, she shared a solo shot of herself wearing a chic leather moto jacket and a Lions had. Talk about gameday fit inspo!

Hailie also snapped a picture of her fiancé Evan McClintock waving a Lions flag in the stands. Couple goals? We think so.

One hilarious shot Hailie included in the post was for the dedicated Swifties only. The image featured a plate of chicken strips, fries, ranch, and ketchup.

Instagram

Hailie captioned her pictures, “football, family & seemingly ranch 🏈.’

The “seemingly ranch,” is a lighthearted poke at Taylor Swift, who went viral after a fan account posted an image of her posing with chicken strips, ranch, and ketchup at a recent football game.

🚨| Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch! pic.twitter.com/rpAOP2HFtT — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 24, 2023

Eminem also took to Instagram to share photos from the Lion’s game, posting a solo shot and video of himself from the game.

Instagram

“Detroit strong!!! 💪💪💪🦁🦁🦁let’s f***** gooooo!!!!” Eminem captioned the post.

According to ET, the rapper’s presence at the game was particularly special, as he keeps a relatively private life while continuing to reside in Detroit. However, Eminem has made multiple surprise appearances this year alongside rapper 50 Cent and singer Ed Sheeran.

Hailie, elated about her father’s willingness to step back into the limelight, shared on her podcast, “I have not seen him perform since, like, I seriously think it was like the sixth grade. It’s been so long.”

Hopefully, we’ll be seeing a lot more of the iconic father-daughter duo soon. And as for Hailie’s Swiftie-coded Instagram post? Well, she’s a “Mastermind.”