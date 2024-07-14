Eminem Disses Diddy, Alec Baldwin on New Album

Eminem is back and in a big way. He dropped his 11th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady, on July 12. It features artists such as Jellyroll, Big Sean, JID, and others. The album projects to sell over 170,000 Units in its first week.

Eminem did not hold back in the album where he bids Slim Shady adieu. He aimed at several people. Hip-hop mogul Diddy and famed actor Alec Baldwin were among the most notable.

Eminem Calls Out Diddy, Alec Baldwin

Both celebrities had come under scrutiny after dealing with legal trouble in the past year.

“Next idiot asks me is gettin’ his a** beat worse than Diddy did/ But on the real, though / She prolly ran out the room with his f*****g dildo / He tried to field goal punt her, she said to chill / Now put it back in my a** and get the steel toe,” he said in reference to Diddy on the song Antichrist.

On a different song entitled Fuel the Detroit native alludes to Baldwin’s role in the Rust shooting tragedy.

“F*** around and get popped like Halyna Hutchins / Like I’m Alec Baldwin, what I mean is buckin’ you down, coup de grâce then,” he says in the song.

Actor Avoids Serious Legal Trouble

Baldwin was facing criminal charges following a tragedy on the set of Rust in October 2021. The former Saturday Night Live star fired a gun on the set of the film. The fatal shot killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured film director Joel Souza.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said that the involuntary manslaughter case could begin as soon as this summer. But in a stunning turn of events on July 12, Judge Sommer dismissed the case against the famed actor.

“The late discovery of this evidence has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings,” The district judge said on Friday. “There is no way for the court to right this wrong. The sanction of dismissal is the only warranted remedy.”

The case was dismissed without prejudice. So he will not be retried for it in the future.