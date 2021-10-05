Eminem Fans Freak Out Over Lookalike Daughter Hailie

Eminem‘s 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade Scott has fans losing their minds – they’ve never been more convinced the influencer is the spit of her 48-year-old father. Hailie Jade, this year making headlines for both joining TikTok and for snagging a high-profile PUMA partnership, is fresh from an Instagram update showing her both with and without makeup – suffice to say, her 2.2 million followers had thoughts about the “mini me” situation without cosmetics.

Eminem’s Daughter Has Instagram Doing A Double-Take

Scroll for the video. It comes in two parts – first, Scott appears makeup-free and in tie-dye sweats as she mouths into the camera while wearing her hair tied up into a bun.

Definitely looking like her Grammy-winning dad, the beauty blogger threw out major TikTok vibes by punching her fist towards the camera – the result was a totally different Scott, here glammed up to the nines and in a plunging and eye-popping black corset top, one she’d paired with a chic matching blazer.

Fans saw Hailie Jade flawlessly made up with a deep red lip, warming blush, plus her long hair straightened and down, also wearing rings as she preened her luscious locks. A caption sent out a wave and kiss emoji.

Scott, who has made headlines with her Instagram posts this year and managed to spark a Machine Gun Kelly storm with her 2021 bikini shot, quickly had fans likening her to her famous father.

Over 380 users liked a comment reading: “All I see is Em with makeup. Unfortunately I can’t unsee it. Lol.” Another fan, meanwhile, wrote: “Mini Em, it’s so crazy.”

"Her fans think it's them vs her father's fans like were at war or something lol," a third added.

Carving Her Own Path

Hailie Jade, a Michigan State University graduate now reaping the benefits of being a #influencer, snagged a major career win this year. PUMA, fronted by “Rare” singer Selena Gomez and “Prisoner” hit-maker Dua Lipa, now has Scott as part of its family. The star stunned fans in a citrus bikini top and denim shorts over the summer to announce the exciting news, telling her followers:

“Which do u prefer? dressed up or down (literally 🤣)? thankfully the @pumawomen mayze sneakers go with both because i didn’t have much more room in my suitcase 😜 #pumapartner.”

The star has since returned to promote the sportswear giant while in hot pink spandex and showing off her gym-honed body.