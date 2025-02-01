emily-ratajkowski-wears-as-little-as-possible-while-vacationing-in-brazil

Emily Ratajkowski paid tribute to Brazil in the most fitting way—by rocking multiple thongs during her vacation.

During her South American girls’ trip, the 33-year-old model gave fans a cheeky glimpse of paradise. Rocking a tropical-print top and barely-there bottoms, she flaunted her assets on the white sand beaches of Rio de Janeiro, sharing the sizzling snaps with her followers on Sunday, January 26.

In the second shot, Ratajkowski posed with her back to the camera, offering a striking view of her sculpted curves. With one hand, she swept her fingers through her hair, while the other casually held a beer koozie.

Appropriately, the series of sizzling snaps also featured a photo of her longtime pal, Babs Jeanne, showcasing a stylish printed two-piece from Ratajkowski’s own swimwear brand, Inamorata.

The good vibes carried on well into the evening, but not before Ratajkowski swapped into a second tiny string bikini, this time featuring a nude-colored top. She even modified the top by tight-ruching the cups, creating a bold look with minimal cleavage flaunting coverage.

Of course, fans loved the thirst trap photo dump.

“Goddess,’ one onlooker declared in the comments to the post. “Serving around the globe,” another fan agreed. “I love you forever,” another, not at all creepy, Ratajkowski admirer penned.

Emily Ratajkowski Gifted Fans with Even More Sizzling Snaps WhileVacationing in Brazil

Ratajkowski has been soaking up the best of Brazil over the past week, giving fans a glimpse into her tropical escape. On Monday, January 20, she turned up the heat with another striking Instagram carousel. The red-themed post featured a series of vibrant outfits, including yet another eye-catching Brazilian thong bikini.

However, January wasn’t all vacations and bikinis for the model. On Tuesday, January 21, Intimissimi’s brand ambassador took to social media to unveil the brand’s new Valentine’s Day campaign. Dressed in the Italian label’s striking red lingerie, she posed elegantly atop a large white bed, ensuring that Cubid would pull back his bow.

The collection’s stand out seems to be the Emma Triangle Bra, a little lacey number with satin-covered straps, wireless cups made from dreamy stretch lace, and a cheeky “More Amore” stitched in tonal red embroidery.

Romantic details included a heart-shaped charm at the bust and scalloped trim, which also featured on matching underwear in the same vibrant color.