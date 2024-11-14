Emily Ratajkowski Stuns in Black Lace as Intimissimi’s New Brand Ambassador

Model and author Emily Ratajkowski just turned up the heat as the new U.S. brand ambassador for Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi. The 33-year-old fashionista revealed her new role with a sizzling Instagram reveal on Tuesday.

Ratajkowski captivated her 29.6 million followers by sharing a stunning series of sultry images, further establishing her as one of the most alluring figures around. To celebrate her milestone as the Brand Ambassador for the Italian lingerie brand, Emily posed in a lace corset bra and matching panties, complemented by a sheer dressing gown.

The model styled her straight brown hair with a side part. She also complemented her look with subtle makeup that featured brown eyeliner and a nude lip.

However, Ratajkowski didn’t just let the steamy images do the talking.

“I am thrilled to join Intimissimi as their Brand Ambassador,” Ratajkowski said in a statement.

“Intimissimi celebrates women and femininity in such an inspiring way. I am excited to help introduce this iconic brand to more women across the U.S. I truly believe in the power of beautiful lingerie to make you feel confident and empowered. Intimissimi does this beautifully,” she added.

Intimissimi’s Brand Leader Gushes Over Emily Ratajkowski Joining the Company

Meanwhile, Matteo Veronesi, Intimissimi’s Brand Leader, gushed about the brand’s partnership with Ratajkowski. “Emily’s charisma and undeniable presence perfectly reflect the qualities we want to celebrate through our brand,” Veronesi said in a statement.

“She brings a modern, powerful energy that aligns with our dedication to empowering women and embracing individuality through our lingerie,” Veronesi added.

Throughout her career, EmRata has emerged as a household name and the quintessential symbol of modern sex appeal and feminism. Her rise to stardom began with her role in a now-infamous 2013 music video for Robin Thicke (you know the one…). Of course, the racy appearance catapulted Emily and her striking model physique into the spotlight.

In 2021, she also released a New York Times Best Seller called My Body, which offers a thoughtful look at the challenges of being a woman and a sex symbol.