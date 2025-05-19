Emily Osment Stuns in Low-Cut Yellow Dress on ‘The Late Show’

Emily Osment turned heads on a recent episode of The Late Show, rocking a bold plunging top that sparked plenty of double-takes.

The 33-year-old Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage star, recently divorced from her husband Jack Anthony, showcased her figure in the curve-hugging yellow dress on Stephen Colbert’s long-running talk show last week.

The chic dress, with its calf-grazing hemline, plunging neckline, and thigh-high slit, was equal parts elegance and sass—leaving viewers doing a double take for all the right reasons.

Of course, fans were abuzz with the sultry look and took to the Instagram comments of a clip posted by The Late Show from the interview.

“That color of that dress!” one fan gushed. “You are the hottest and prettiest!!” another fan exclaimed.

Image via YouTube / The Late Show

However, at least one fan voiced some concern. “Aw, she looks like she’s been crying,” the onlooker speculated.

Indeed, even though Osment recounted a fun river rafting adventure in the clip, she seemed to be struggling to hold back tears.

Emily Osment Explains Her Teary-Eyed ‘The Late Show’ Appearance

Osment took to Instagram herself to explain her teary-eyed appearance on the show. Concerned fans can breathe a sigh of relief: it wasn’t due to her recent divorce after only five months of marriage.

“Wow, my first late night!! Thanks for having me @colbertlate show,” she wrote alongside a snapshot of her on the show.

“Sorry for having a full allergy attack ten minutes before my segment and looking like I was sobbing the whole time (from joy),” she continued.

“Been a while since I lived in New York, and my body is still rejecting that good East Coast pollen!!” Osment explained.

Despite finalizing her divorce just two months ago, the actress appears to have had ample time to move on. She and her partner exchanged vows on October 12, 2024, but it seems the decision to part ways was made long before the public knew. Court documents reveal their separation officially began on December 7, 2024—less than two months after their wedding.

Osment and Anthony went public with their relationship in October 2021 when the former Hannah Montana actress posted photos of them at a Phish concert. In June 2023, the couple announced their engagement in an Instagram post, though the post has since been deleted.