‘Young Sheldon’ Star Emily Osment Splits from Husband Jack Anthony After 5 Months of Marriage

Actress Emily Osment has officially called it quits with her husband, Jack Anthony (real name Jack Farina), filing for divorce on Friday, March 7th.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Young Sheldon star filed for divorce from the former tech executive, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for ending their marriage.

Osment submitted the filing just days ahead of her 33rd birthday.

“I think with any big decision in your life, whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision,” Osment explained in a statement to People “Ultimately, it didn’t work out.”

They tied the knot on October 12, 2024, and were approaching their five-month anniversary next week. However, it seems they have long decided to part ways. According to her, their separation officially began on December 7, 2024—less than two months after the wedding.

Emily Osment and Jack Anthony Married Last October

Osment tied the knot with Anthony in an intimate ceremony on October 12, where her older brother, The Sixth Sense star Haley Joel Osment, proudly stood by her side as a groomsman.

While the couple doesn’t have children, they have a prenuptial agreement in place to outline the division of their assets.

The filing revealed that the Hannah Montana star requested the court to “terminate the court’s ability to award support to the petitioner and respondent” based on an agreement finalized in September 2024.

Osment and Anthony made their relationship public in October 2021 when the actress shared photos of them attending a Phish concert. In June 2023, the couple announced their engagement through an Instagram post, which has since been deleted.

The couple largely kept their relationship private, though the actress occasionally shared glimpses of him on social media. Osment has since seemingly scrubbed his presence from her social media.

Anthony, a musician, studied at the University of Virginia and worked at Spring and Linktree, where he led strategic partnerships. In July 2024, he joined the Chef Apprentice School of the Arts.

Meanwhile, Osment rose to fame as Lilly Truscott, Hannah Montana’s best friend, on the Disney show starring Miley Cyrus from 2006 to 2011. She later starred in the sitcom Young & Hungry and, in 2022, joined Young Sheldon and its spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, in a recurring role.