Emily Blunt’s First Red Carpet Featured Controversial Trend We’re Happy Is Over

Emily Blunt is consistently one of the best-dressed women on any red carpet she walks, so it’s surprising to see that her first time on the iconic carpet was a bit of a dud. To be fair, Blunt was still in the early stages of her career and definitely didn’t have access to her current closet of designer and couture gowns. Still, we’re happy that she hasn’t tried to revive this particular trend that took off in the mid-’00s.

Emily Blunt’s Hottest Red Carpet Looks

As half of one of the hottest couples in Hollywood, it’s no wonder that Emily Blunt turns heads whenever she walks the red carpet. Her husband, A Quiet Place star John Krasinski, might be part of the reason for those stares, but they’re mostly due to Blunt’s spot-on styling.

Even when her handsome, The Office star hubby isn’t with her, it’s hard to peel our eyes away from Blunt. This Pucci halter-neck dress certainly doesn’t help our little problem. The bodice fits perfectly on Blunt’s figure before flaring out near her knees in a glamorous look that screams old Hollywood.

Blunt Dazzles In A Halter-Neck

This next ensemble proves that halter-style dresses are perfect for Blunt. Her shoulders are showcased to devastating effect in this orange Alexander McQueen gown. With her hair slicked back into a low bun, Blunt makes sure the focus is directly where it should be: on her gorgeous face and equally beautiful dress.

Blunt’s Earliest Red Carpet Looks

Blunt was a vision of grace and elegance for the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2012. Two years earlier, she cut a very different figure on the red carpet for the premiere of the comedy Gulliver’s Travels, starring Jack Black. To match the more laid-back atmosphere, Blunt went a bit simpler in a one-shoulder dress with an aqua-colored, asymmetrical top and beige skirt. This was our first clue that Blunt had it in her to rock avant-garde fashions, and she did so at a comedy film premiere of all places. Absolutely iconic.

We were unable to find the designer responsible for this delectable, wine-colored dress Blunt wore to the Hollywood Life Magazine’s Breakthrough of the Year Awards in 2006, but we’d dearly love to find out. Blunt looks cool, composed, and oh-so-sexy in this dress that hits her just above the knee. If only she had been able to get her hands on this rocking frock for her first red carpet event.

Blunt’s Weakest Fashion Statement

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 10: Actress Emily Blunt attends the opening night of the Sydney Film Festival at the State Theatre on June 10, 2005, in Sydney, Australia.

We love the color of this gown, especially for the way it contrasts with Blunt’s dark, brunette hair. We even love the fact that she paired the bright yellow dress with a pair of green heels. What we don’t love are the wrinkles on this dress. It’s not as if Blunt had just rolled out of bed; the wrinkles are clearly a feature, not a bug. Still, we’re glad this trend of crinkled, wrinkly fabric on dresses is part of the past. Hopefully, those kids over on TikTok won’t try to bring this dud of a look back.

