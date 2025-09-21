Elvis Presley’s Actress Granddaughter Secretly Welcomed a Child Earlier This Year

Riley Keough, granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, is a mother for the second time.

The 36-year-old Daisy Jones & The Six star and husband Ben Smith-Petersen quietly welcomed their second child earlier this year, according to PEOPLE. Keough, the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, and Petersen, 34, are also parents to their 3-year-old child, Tupelo.

“I love her babies,” Priscilla Presley told PEOPLE. “I’m really happy for Riley. She’s got an amazing husband and two great children, so I’m happy for her very much.”

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen in 2023. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Presley describes Tupelo as “so cute,” noting she was speaking before her first birthday.

“At my home, there’s a pond right down below, and I’m holding her, and she goes, ‘Pond,’ ” she recalled to the outlet. “She’s not even a year going, ‘Pond.’ Then she looked, and she saw a car. I went to Lisa, and I said, ‘Lisa, she’s not even a year, and she’s telling me all what’s out there.’ [Riley] was saying that her husband really spends a lot of time with her. She’s a chatterbox.”

Presley adds that Tupelo “lives in her own world.”

“She does what she wants,” she added. “She rules.”

Keough and Petersen met in 2012 while filming Mad Max: Fury Road and got married in 2015. Keough has expressed that she wants her children to have a normal childhood.

“I really want my children to be able to find joy playing in the backyard and doing normal kids stuff and not need elephants and circus and all these things all the time,” she insisted on Call Her Daddy earlier this year.

Keough revealed she knew she wanted children with the Australian actor by their second date.

“When I met my husband, he came out of the gas station on our second date, and I thought, ‘I’m going to marry him and have kids with him,’” she told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show in 2023.

The daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough said she couldn’t see the future but knew “certain things [were] going to happen.”

“I just knew. We didn’t even say ‘I love you’ yet,” Keough recalled.