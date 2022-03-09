This Old Photo Of Elvis Presley With His Natural Hair Color Will Blow Your Mind

Think you know everything about the King of Rock and Roll? Think again. Elvis Presley is still one of the most famous faces in the world, known for his good looks and jet-black hair, but part of his public look was actually manufactured.

The Secret Behind His Distinctive Hairstyle

Elvis ruled the radio in the 50s, churning out hits like “Jailhouse Rock” and “Hound Dog.” He also starred in movies, appearing in Blue Hawaii and Viva Las Vegas, to name a few. Elvis was a very talented singer and musician, but part of the singer’s appeal was how handsome he was. Fans loved his blue eyes and black hair, but did you know Elvis was actually a natural blonde?

The star started dying his hair darker from a very early age, which is why there are only a handful of photos showing his natural hair color. Most of those are childhood pictures, but there is one shot of a grown-up Elvis sporting blonde locks. This photo is framed and on the wall at the singer’s famous Graceland estate, where millions flock each year to see how the King lived.

Elvis initially used shoe polish to dye his hair; cosmetics like hair dye were too pricey for him in his early days. As his fame — and his bank account balance — grew, the singer started using products like Miss Clairol 51D and Black Velvet / Mink Brown by Paramount.

Elvis Even Had His Wife Dye Her Hair

The superstar’s love of dark hair extended even to those closest to him. Shortly before his wedding, Elvis insisted that his wife, Priscilla Presley, dye her hair black to match his. “He did want me to dye my hair black when I was young so we could look alike a little bit,” she said while appearing on This Morning.

Presley didn’t elaborate, leaving us to wonder why the superstar wanted his wife’s looks to match his own. She and Elvis divorced in 1973, just four years before the singer passed away due to health complications.

Elvis led a life of extreme fame, with every detail of his life making headlines. However, even though we might think we know everything, it’s clear he still has some secrets — even one as seemingly obvious as his real hair color.

