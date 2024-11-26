Elton John Says He’s Blind in His Right Eye After Infection: ‘I Can’t See Anything’

Months after he announced he had “limited vision” caused by an eye infection, Elton John now reveals he is blind in his right eye.

While appearing on Good Morning America earlier this week, the “Rocket Man” hitmaker revealed he has been struggling to make new music due to his health struggles.

“It’s been a while since I’ve done anything. I just have to get off my backside,” Elton John explained. “I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France. It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. My left eye is not the greatest.”

John then noted that he has been “taking an initiative” to treat his eye problems.

“It’s never fortunate for anything like this to happen,” he continued. “It kind of floored me, and I can’t see anything. I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything.”

However, despite the health woes, Elton John stated that he is “the luckiest man in the world.” He is currently promoting his upcoming documentary Elton John: Never Too Late.

“I’m so proud of the documentary,” he gushed. The music icon also noted that he was proud of his sons, his attitude toward himself, and what is going on in his life. “I’m just very lucky and I’m very grateful.”

Directed by RJ Cutler and John’s husband David Furnish, the new documentary follows his 50-year career that leads up to his final North America show, which took place at Dodger Stadium in 2022.

The documentary will premiere on Disney next month.

Elton John Previously Revealed He Was Battling An Eye Infection that Gave Him ‘Limited Vision’ in One Eye

In early September, Elton John opened up about the eye infection he had been battling for months. He explained the whole ordeal left him with “limited vision’ in one of his eyes.

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process,” John noted. “And it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

Along with the eye infection, Elton John has endured other health issues throughout the years. This includes having several organs, such as tonsils, adenoids, and an appendix, removed. He has also had multiple hip surgeries.

In the past, John even admitted to struggling with hearing loss caused by years of touring.