Elon Musk Welcomes 14th Child Amid Custody Battle With Ashley St. Clair

Not long after the news of his 13th child surfaced on the Internet, controversial billionaire Elon Musk welcomed his 14th child.

Videos by Suggest

Shivon Zillis, a director at Musk’s company Starlink, took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce she and the billionaire had welcomed their fourth child together.

“Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus,” she wrote. “Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much.”

Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much ♥️ — Shivon Zilis (@shivon) February 28, 2025

In response to Zillis’ post, Musk left a heart emoji.

The announcement came just as the mother of Musk’s 13th child, Ashley St. Clair, revealed that she kept the little one a secret for five months.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” her statement began on X. “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.

“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment,” the statement continued. “For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy and refrain from invasive reporting.”

The Mother of Elon Musk’s 13th Child Is Suing For Sole Custody

Ashley St. Clair is now suing Elon Musk for sole custody of their child. In her petition, the conservative author revealed that Musk has only seen the infant three times since the birth.

“This has never been about money for Ashley,” Ashley St. Clair’s rep recently stated. “This is about protecting the best interests of Ashley and Elon’s child from a man who can’t be counted on to even communicate, much less act consistently in the role of a father.”

“Mr. Musk spends more time on his own social media platform talking about his children’s mothers than talking to them,” the rep pointed out. “We tried to handle this collaboratively with Mr. Musk, but it takes both a father and a mother to do that, and he refused all conversations.”

St. Clair revealed that Musk first met the child in New York City on Sept. 21. The billionaire spent only two hours with the child before seeing him the next day for one hour. She claimed that the last time Musk saw the child was in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 30. She stated the visit only lasted 30 minutes.