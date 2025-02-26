Ashley St. Clair Slams Elon Musk for Lack of Communication Amid Child Custody Battle

Just after Elon Musk spoke about his involvement in his children’s lives, Ashley St. Clair slammed the billionaire for his lack of involvement with their recently born child.

While on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk defended himself after YouTuber Jerry Rig Everything alleged the billionaire “abandons a 5 month old. Won’t pay child support for another 3. And leaves the shield behind at major event.”

Musk called the YouTuber “an utter liar” and wrote, “I have always paid extremely generous child support and without any coercion to do so. Sometimes the mother asked for money vastly in excess of what the children could possibly need, so that needed to be adjudicated.”

Despite Elon Musk defending himself, Ashley St. Clair has a different opinion about his fatherhood approach. The author, 26, is now suing the Tesla CEO, 53, for sole custody of their child. In the petition, she claimed that he has only seen his 13th child, identified as R.S.C., three times since he was born in September 2024.

“This has never been about money for Ashley,” Ashley St. Clair’s rep told People. “This is about protecting the best interests of Ashley and Elon’s child from a man who can’t be counted on to even communicate, much less act consistently in the role of a father.”

The rep also stated that Musk has continuously ignored any discussions about the child. “Mr. Musk spends more time on his own social media platform talking about his children’s mothers than talking to them,” the rep pointed out. “We tried to handle this collaboratively with Mr. Musk, but it takes both a father and a mother to do that, and he refused all conversations.”

Elon Musk Has Allegedly Only Seen His and Ashley St. Clair’s Child Three Times

St. Clair further revealed in her filing that Musk first met the child in New York City on Sept. 21. He spent only two hours with the child before seeing him the next day for one hour. She noted that the last time Musk saw the child was in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 30. She stated the visit only lasted 30 minutes.

Also in her filing, St. Clair claimed she and Musk began a “romantic relationship” around May 2023. They then allegedly conceived R.S.C. in January 2024. She then stated that Musk “acknowledged parentage of the child in various written “correspondences,” and included multiple text screenshots in her filing.

Despite seeing the infant only a few times, Elon Musk allegedly told Ashley St. Clair in November 2024, “I want to knock you up again.” He then texted her a few months later, “Well, we do have a legion of kids to make.”

“Ashley St. Clair has filed paternity and custody petitions to protect the best interests of her child,” St. Clair’s rep previously stated. “She has made every effort to collaborate with Mr. Musk before taking this step. She has no further comment on the contents of the petitions, which speak for themselves.”











