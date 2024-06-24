Elon Musk Welcomes 12th Baby, Third With Shivon Zilis

Stepping up to help with the declining U.S. birth rate, Elon Musk welcomed his twelfth child, marking his third with Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis.

Musk confirmed to Page Six that he and Zillis welcomed their new baby earlier this year. Noting that they enjoyed keeping their newborn a “secret” from the public, the tech tycoon said issuing a press release for the news would have been “bizarre.”

“As for ‘secretly fathered,’ that is also false,” Elon Musk stated. “All our friends and family know. Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean ‘secret.’”

Musk did not confirm the name or sex of the new baby. The billionaire recently spoke out about his concerns with the declining population rates and revealed his latest child in a Bloomberg article titled, “Elon Wants You to Have More Babies.”

Elon Musk further spoke out about the declining birth rates by telling Page Six, “Many countries are already well below replacement rate, and the trend is that almost all will be. This is simply a fact, not a ‘debunked theory.’”

He then pointed out that 2.1 kids is the replacement rate. “Obviously the world as a whole will soon drop below that point.”

Musk and Zilis previously welcomed twins Strider and Azure in Nov. 2021. The duo was born one month before the tech mogul welcomed child Exa Dark Sideræl with Grimes. The former couple also shares X Æ A-Xii and Techno, who was born in Sept. 2023.

With his first wife, Justine Wilson, Elon Musk has Griffin, Vivian, Kai, Saxon, Damian, and Nevada. He didn’t share any children with his second wife Talulah Riley, whom he was married to from 2010 to 2012 and 2013 to 2016.

Grimes Previously Sued Elon Musk for Physical Custody of Their Three Children

Last fall, Grimes sued Elon Musk for the physical custody of their three children. However, it was reportedly a struggle for the musician to even serve the papers to the billionaire.

According to the Huffington Post, Grimes hired four people who, between Oct. 13 and Oct. 20 of last year, tried to serve Musk with court documents at the X headquarters in San Francisco, the SpaceX launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, and his Tesla gigafactory in Austin.

The hired help also attempted to serve at several addresses tied to Elon Musk, which included a local horse farm. At one point a server encountered a woman at the farm who declared, “Nope, not here,” when asked if Musk was present.

Grimes had filed a “petition to establish a parental relationship” on Sept. 29. Which is often required to parents who are unmarried and one is seeking child support or custody.

Elon Musk had reportedly started the legal battle with a similar lawsuit in early September. Grimes claimed in October that Mus had custody over their three-year-old son X Æ A-Xii over her “objection.”