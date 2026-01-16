Elon Musk Wants Full Custody Of One Of His Kids After Transgender Comments Made By Mother

Elon Musk wants full custody over one of his 14 children after the mother of the child expressed transgender support.

Since the Tesla founder bought Twitter, turning it into X, he’s made the platform his very own diary. One where fans can huddle together to talk to their favorite billionaire.

On January 11, a user posted a thread bashing one of Elon Musk’s former partners, Abby St.Claire. The two got together in 2024 and announced they had a son in 2025. Musk chose the name Romulus, continuing his trend to ruin as many of his children’s lives as possible.

The X user’s aim was to highlight and attack St.Claire’s change of heart from right-wing authoritarian to “offering up [her] own child to the woke mob.” The user believed she would amend her views depending on what she is being paid to peddle. They did not take kindly to her acceptance of transgender people, however.

The user went on to add that Elon Musk needed full custody of the one kid they share. To save Romulus from the dangerous wokies, no doubt.

Somewhat embarrassingly, Elon Musk replied to the user, having found the post on his own.

He wrote, “I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy.”

Unless Elon Musk is referring to private comments made by St. Claire, there is no evidence that she is thinking about forcing a transition upon Romulus. Respecting the transgender choice and identity of one of Elon Musk’s other children is apparently enough to get Musk worried, however.

He has shared no other details about this alleged custody battle. Although Musk claimed to be filing for full custody later that day, there is no evidence or claim that he actually did.

Elon Musk isn’t beyond lying on X. So I wouldn’t be completely surprised if he doesn’t go through with his custody battle.