Elon Musk Sued By Ashley St. Clair For Custody of Their Child

Days after publicly announcing she gave birth to Elon Musk’s 13th child, Ashley St. Clair sued the billionaire for sole custody.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, the author, 26, accused the billionaire, 53, of wanting to keep the baby news quiet. She alleged that he has only seen the infant three times since the September 2024 birth.

In the lawsuit, she also stated that Musk had nothing to do with the infant’s care and upbringing. St. Clair further revealed that she and Musk started their “romantic relationship in or about May 2023.” The couple conceived the child in January 2024.

The author then said that Musk has “acknowledged parentage of the child in various written correspondences,” including text messages following the birth, which are being used as evidence in the lawsuit.

Ashley’s rep, Biran Glicklich, previously stated that she had respected Elon’s wish to keep the child out of the public spotlight. However, things have taken a turn between the duo after an alleged tabloid reporter started snooping around and hinted they were going to report on the pregnancy and birth.

Elon Musk has allegedly ghosted Ashley St. Clair since she announced the birth of their child. Glicklich confirmed this and stated that St. Clair has tried to reach out to Musk multiple times without any responses.

Elon Musk Heads to Court With Ashley St. Clair as Grimes Begs the Billionaire to Be There For Their Child Amid a Health Crisis

The custody lawsuit comes just as Grimes publicly pleaded with Musk to support one of their children amid a medical crisis. She is the mother of Musk’s children X Æ A-Xii, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 2.

“I am sorry to do this publicly, but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation,” she wrote. “This requires immediate attention. If you don’t want to talk to me, can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this? This is urgent, Elon.”

She then stated, “I’m not giving any details, but he won’t respond to texts, [calls], or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn’t respond asap. So I need him to f—— respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we’re at.”

