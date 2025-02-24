Grimes Publicly Pleads With Elon Musk to Stop Ignoring Her About Their Child’s ‘Medical Crisis’

To get Elon Musk’s attention, Grimes took to the billionaire’s social media platform, X, to publicly plead with him to stop ignoring her when it comes to their child’s “medical crisis.”

According to People, Grimes wrote in a series of since-deleted posts begging for Musk to “Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis.”

“I am sorry to do this publicly, but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation,” she wrote. “This requires immediate attention.”

She continued by writing, “If you don’t want to talk to me, can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this? This is urgent, Elon.”

Grimes also responded to another X user, who stated that “going public” about the situation may not help.

“I’m not giving any details, but he won’t respond to texts, [calls], or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn’t respond asap,” she wrote. “So I need him to f—— respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we’re at.”

Grimes then laughed at another X user who suggested that she was ‘shadow banned” on X for publicly addressing the situation with Elon Musk.

She did not reveal what type of medical crisis the child was experiencing or which child she was referencing. Musk didn’t publicly respond to Grimes’ pleas.

Grimes and Elon Musk were first romantically linked in 2018 and had an on-again/off-again relationship until 2022. They share three children, X Æ A-Xii, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 2.

Grimes previously spoke out against Musk taking their son X Æ A-Xii to the White House without her knowledge. “He should not be in public like this,” she wrote.

Sources Claim Elon Musk Would Rather ‘Tweet Memes’ Than Be Present With His Child

Meanwhile, a source close to the situation told People that Elon Musk would rather do other things besides be present with his children.

“Instead of being present in his children’s lives, he’d rather tweet memes,” the insider stated.

Grimes’s public statement comes just days after it was revealed that Elon Musk has a 13th child. The controversial billionaire welcomed the child in late 2024 with author Ashley St. Clair.

In a Feb. 14 post on X, St. Clair announced she had given birth to Musk’s latest child “five months” earlier.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” St. Clair explained. “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days, it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

She then wrote, “I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.”

