Elon Musk Slammed On His Own App After Telling Taylor Swift What To Do With Her Music

Of all the fan bases to mess with, X/Twitter CEO Elon Musk chose the wrong one. Luckily, Swifties told Musk exactly what they think about his opinions.

Taylor Swift / Instagram

In a tweet, Swift revealed information about her upcoming version of the studio album 1989. The post included names of the tracks appearing on the album, along with 1989-themed album photos of Swift.

The 1989 re-record follows Swift’s series of remakes after fallout with music mega-manager Scooter Braun. After Braun purchased Big Machine Records in 2017, Swift revealed the manager was an “incessant, manipulative bully,” who owned the rights to her original recordings. By Swift re-recording her old albums with her new label, Republic Records, she will own the copyright to all of the new recordings.

The remake is to include five unheard “vault” songs, as detailed by Swift in her Twitter post.

After dropping the vault track “clues” and sending the internet into a frenzy, Swift revealed, “It’s a new soundtrack 🩵 Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version) I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously.”

She continued, “Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all 😜)”

One fan of Swift, elated about the fresh tracks, replied, “SCREAMINGGGGG!!! IT’S SO GORGEOUS, I LOVE YOUUUUU!!! can’t wait to see you November in Brazil mother 😭🩵”

Another fan commented, “Taylor, every time you release something new, it feels like a holiday for us. Your creativity never ceases to be amazing. Here’s to more chaotic fun! 👌❤️”

However, Swift’s surprise rang in criticism from none other than X CEO Elon Musk.

Musk wrote, “I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform.”

Let’s just say, Swift’s fans refused to stand for Musk’s advice.

One fan replied to Musk, “She doesn’t need you LMFAO.”

“Not Elon needing Swifties for ad revenue,” another follower of Swift’s speculated.

Another fan pointed out, “This is the 3rd or 4th time Elon tried to shoot his shot and got ignored by Taylor.”

“She’s so powerful she has a literal billionaire looking for clout from her,” another fan argued.

Hopefully, Musk learned his lesson on which pop stars to pick fights with on his platform. Swifties, a fan base that truly knows how to fight back, reigns victorious once again.