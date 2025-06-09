Elon Musk’s Daughter Shares Her Thoughts About the Trump Feud

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has thoughts about the billionaire’s feud with his now former friend, President Donald Trump.

Following the back-and-forth between the billionaire and world leader, Wilson took to her Instagram Story to speak out.

“I don’t want to comment,” Wilson initially stated before bursting into laughter.

She also captioned the clip, “I love being proven right.”

Wilson then posted a screenshot of one of her Threads posts, in which she writes, “Such beauty in life” as Chase Icon’s song “Job Application” plays.

Wilson previously referred to her father, whom she no longer speaks to, as a “pathetic man-child” during an interview with Teen Vogue earlier this year.

“Why would I feel scared of him?” Wilson said when asked if she was “afraid” of her father. “‘Ohhhh, he has so much power.’ Nah, nah, nah, I don’t give a f—. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here.”

She then stated, “I don’t give a f— how much money anyone has. I really don’t. He owns Twitter. OK. Congratulations.”

“The only thing that gets to live free in my mind are drag queens,” Wilson added.

Elon Musk and President Trump Feud After ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Criticism

The spat began just days after Musk departed from his position at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He unleashed his thoughts about President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” he wrote. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

President Trump responded by stating he was “surprised” by the remark.

“Elon’s upset because we took the EV mandate, which was a lot of money for electric vehicles, and they’re having a hard time with electric vehicles,” Trump alleged. “And they want us to pay billions of dollars in subsidy. Elon knew this from the beginning.”

President Trump then said he didn’t know if he and Musk had a “great relationship” anymore.

“I’m very disappointed,” he stated. “Because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill. I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot.”

Musk pushed back, claiming he was unaware that the bill would eliminate the electric vehicle tax credits implemented by the Biden Administration. The feud quickly escalated with the billionaire claiming that President Trump is in the Epstein files and that is why the current administration has not released the files.

Musk has since deleted the Epstein files allegation post.