President Trump Reacts to Elon Musk’s Comments About the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

Following Elon Musk’s social media rant about the “Big Beautiful Bill,” President Trump reacts to the billionaire’s intense comments.

During his meeting with the German Chancellor Friedrich Mez, President Trump spoke about Elon Musk, referring to his “Big Beautiful Bill” as being an “abomination.”

“I’ve always liked Elon,” the world leader said, per NBC News. He then admitted to being “very surprised” by Musk’s comments.

“Elon’s upset because we took the EV mandate, which was a lot of money for electric vehicles, and they’re having a hard time with electric vehicles, and they want us to pay billions of dollars in subsidy,” Trump continued. “Elon knew this from the beginning.”

President Trump was referring to the electric vehicle tax credits that the Biden Administration implemented. The credits were designed to incentivize the purchase of electric vehicles.

Musk’s company, Tesla, is recognized as the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the U.S. Unfortunately, the car brand has been experiencing a decline in sales in recent months.

Since his White Departure late last month, Musk has been working on his companies, including Tesla and SpaceX, “24/7.

President Trump seemingly hinted that Elon Musk was also upset with him because he had recently withdrawn his nomination for Jared Isaacman to lead NASA.

“I didn’t think it was appropriate,” Trump said about the nomination because Isaacman is a Democrat.

“He wanted that person, a certain person,” the President continued. “I can understand why he’s upset.”

President Trump Says He Doesn’t Know If He And Elon Have a ‘Good Relationship’ Anymore

As he continued to speak out about Elon Musk, President Trump said he doesn’t know if he and the billionaire have a “great relationship” anymore.

“I’m very disappointed,” Trump said. “Because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill. I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot.”

Elon Musk reacted to President Trump’s comments by stating, “Whatever.”

He then rebuked Trump’s claims that he was aware of what was included in the bill. “False, this bill was never shown to me even once,” he wrote. “And was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!”

Musk further pinned a post Trump made in 2013, which reads, “I cannot believe the Republicans are extending the debt ceiling—I am a Republican & I am embarrassed!”

“Wise words,” Musk wrote in the re-post.

Elon Musk unleashed about President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” days after the President said he wouldn’t be going very far following his White House departure.

“I’m sorry, but I can’t stand it anymore,” Musk declared on X (formerly Twitter). “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.”

Musk also called out the U.S. Representatives who voted in favor of the bill. “Shame on those who voted for it,” he wrote. “You know you did wrong. You know it.”