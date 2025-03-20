Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Slams Dad, Calls Him ‘Pathetic Man-Child’ in Explosive Interview

Vivian Jenna Wilson, the estranged daughter of Elon Musk, recently criticized the multi-billionaire, referring to him as a “pathetic man-child.”

Videos by Suggest

In a detailed interview with Teen Vogue published on Thursday, March 20, Wilson, who is transgender, opened up about her honest feelings toward the Twitter owner when asked if she feels “afraid” of him.

“He’s a pathetic man-child,” the 20-year-old joked to the outlet. “Why would I feel scared of him? ‘Ohhh, he has so much power.’ Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f**k. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here.”

“I don’t give a f**k how much money anyone has. I really don’t. He owns Twitter. OK. Congratulations,” she added.

Winters noted that many people “thrive off of fear,” but made it clear she’s not allowing anyone “that space in [her] mind.”

“The only thing that gets to live free in my mind are drag queens,” Wilson quipped.

Wilson also spoke about her dad’s new political role with President Trump and her thoughts on him leading the Department of Government Efficiency.

“I’ll see things about him in the news and think, ‘That’s f**king cringe, I should probably post about this and denounce it,’ which I have done a few times,” she pointed out to Teen Vogue.

Vivian Jenna Wilson Takes Elon Musk’s Recent Trump Rally Gesture to Task

Wilson highlighted a specific gesture made by Musk during a Trump rally, which some observers likened to a Nazi salute. Both Musk and the Anti-Defamation League have firmly denied any connection to the notorious gesture.

“The Nazi salute s**t was insane,” Wilson exclaimed to the outlet. “Honey, we’re going to call a fig a fig, and we’re going to call a Nazi salute what it was. That s**t was definitely a Nazi salute. The crowd is equally to blame, and I feel like people are not talking about that. That crowd should be denounced.”

Despite her strong feelings about her 53 year old dad, Wilson is chagrined to be so closely identified wirth him.

“It’s annoying that people associate me with him,” she opined to the outlet. “I just don’t have any room to care anymore.”

Meanwhile, Wilson also admitted even she has lost track of how many children Musk has fathered at this point.

“I will say I do not actually know how many siblings I have, if you include half-siblings,” she explained. “I don’t really give a f**k what they do. This is not my problem, OK?”

Wilson is a product of Musk’s first marriage to Justine Wilson. Musk reportedly has as many as 14 children with four different women… so far.