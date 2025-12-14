Elon Musk Claims DOGE Was ‘Somewhat Successful,’ Refuses to Do It Again

Following the Trump administration’s decision to shut down DOGE, Elon Musk said the cutting government waste program was “somewhat successful.”

Videos by Suggest

During his recent appearance on Katie Miller’s podcast, Musk made a rare comment about DOGE. “We were a little bit successful,” he explained. “We were somewhat successful.”

However, the billionaire admitted he wouldn’t take on such a project again. “Instead of doing DOGE, I would have, basically, built… worked on my companies.”

Referencing the protests against him and DOGE’s government cuts, Elon Musk stated, “They wouldn’t have been burning the cars.”

Musk credited DOGE with saving as much as $200 million annually in “zombie payments.” However, he previously expected the project to save the U.S. approximately $1 trillion.

The billionaire and key 2024 Trump supporter headed DOGE for six months. He moved away from DOGE following a disagreement with President Trump over the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

“I’m sorry, but I can’t stand it anymore,” he declared on X about the bill and following his DOGE departure. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.”

Musk then slammed the Republicans who voted for the bill. “Shame on those who voted for it,” he declared. “You know you did wrong. You know it.”

President Trump responded to Musk’s comments by declaring, “Elon’s upset because we took the EV mandate. Which was a lot of money for electric vehicles, and they’re having a hard time with electric vehicles, and they want us to pay billions of dollars in subsidy. Elon knew this from the beginning.”

DOGE Was Recently Deemed No Longer a ‘Centralized Agency’ in the Trump Administration

Scott Kupor told Reuters that DOGE was no longer a “centralized agency,” even though it was supposed to run until mid-2026.

When asked about the status of DOGE, Kupors stated, “That doesn’t exist.”

However, Kupor later clarified his comment by claiming that Reuters did “some good editing” to “spice” his comments. He also accused the media outlet of creating a “grabbing headline.”

“The truth is: DOGE may not have centralized leadership under @USDS,” he wrote. “But, the principles of DOGE remain alive and well: de-regulation; eliminating fraud, waste and abuse; re-shaping the federal workforce; making efficiency a first-class citizen; etc. DOGE catalyzed these changes; the agencies along with @USOPM and @WHOMB will institutionalize them!”