Elmo Posts New Year’s Tweet, Fans Immediately Chime In

Elmo, the beloved character from Sesame Street, doesn’t tweet often. But when he does, the internet is usually pretty excited to hear from their favorite red pal.

On New Year’s Eve 2023, he decided to let everyone know what he was up to. In a post that was shared just before 12 EST, he shared his plans for the evening.

“It’s New Year’s Eve! That means Elmo gets to stay up late. YES YES YES YES!”

Elmo Tweets on New Year’s Eve, Internet Reacts

As usual, the responses to his tweet were hilarious.

One user asked, “Elmo who are you kissing at midnight, my dude?” Another said “I believe in you Elmo! See you at midnight!”

Some users felt the need to let the lovable muppet know that staying up late isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. We all remember when staying up late was the dream. But now that you can whenever you want? It’s not all that great, is it?



“I don’t mean to pop your bubble, Elmo, but staying up late isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.”

Finally, one user warned the ticklish creature about what he needed to do — or not do — to feel like his usual self tomorrow morning.

“Careful about drinking too much sparkling apple juice before bedtime.”