Ellie Goulding Debuts Baby Bump at Fashion Awards — See the Pics

Ellie Goulding debuted her growing baby bump on the red carpet, announcing she’s expecting her second child, the first with her current boyfriend.

The 38-year-old “Love Me Like You Do” singer debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London on Monday, revealing she’s expecting her second child. The new addition will be her first with boyfriend and actor Beau Minniear, 28.

Ellie Goulding at The Fashion Awards 2025 in London. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images) MCU

Goulding wore a leather jacket over a black crop top that revealed her bare baby bump. She paired it with black shorts and sunglasses for a coordinated look.

Ellie Goulding rocks her baby bump. (Photo by JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

Goulding is already the mother of 4½-year-old Arthur, whom she shares with her ex-husband, 33-year-old art dealer Caspar Jopling. The former couple separated last year.

Ellie Goulding Went Public with Her New Boyfriend in the Fall

Meanwhile, the singer and Minniear made their relationship public during a September outing in London. They have been spending time together since at least July, when Minniear posted a candid photo of Goulding on Instagram.

Minniear’s July 29 Instagram post included snaps of himself, some scenic spots, and a rather cheeky shot of Goulding lying nude in bed. She showed her approval by liking the post and commenting with a single red heart.

The soon-to-be mom of two has opened up about her motherhood journey, sharing how it “changed her to the core.”

“It really has changed everything about my life,” Goulding told Marie Claire back in 2022. “There have been so many chemical hormonal changes that I still can’t even compute. My brain is like a different brain, and I’m still trying to figure that out.”

“I’m preoccupied with being a mother,” she insisted.

Last year, Goulding shared a rare photo of her son, Arthur, on Instagram. In the sweet snap, the mother-son duo dressed up as Marvel characters Spider-Man and Miles Morales while the proud mom kissed her boy on the cheek.

Goulding, who rarely posts photos of her son on social media, kept Arthur’s face hidden behind his mask in the picture. The post has since been deleted.