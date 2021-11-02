How To Win Free Tickets To The ‘Ellen Show’s’ Givingest Show Of The Year

The holiday season is here and you know what that means. Ellen DeGeneres embraces the season of giving through the “12 Days of Giveaways” on her talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show. These tapings always end with fans leaving with oodles of goodies and whatnot. Here’s how you can get in.

The Final Year

This is the final chance anyone has to get on DeGeneres’ 12 Days of Giveaways. Her eponymous talk show is coming to end after 19 seasons. Between a toxic workplace scandal and her contract coming to an end, DeGeneres is walking away from daytime talk. She’ll still be producing numerous projects behind the scenes, but the Ellen DeGeneres Show as we know it will be over.

Partnering With ‘People’

For the last 18 years running, DeGeneres has held the 12 Days of Giveaways. Studio audience members get to take home all manner of generous prizes, from suitcases to vacations. This year, DeGeneres is partnering with People to give away ten tickets to five people. Here’s a clip of DeGeneres explaining the process.

To enter the contest, just head over to people.com/Ellen to enter. Folks are limited to one entry per person per email per day, and the chance to enter ends on November 4. Winners are getting drawn on November 6. People must also be vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to attend.

The five winners will receive two tickets to the taping on December 6 in Burbank, CA. It doesn’t look like the winners of this Sweepstakes will receive any kind of airfare, although the potential prizes may be worth the headache of booking a flight. You have to keep in mind, however, that winners are still responsible for paying federal, state and local taxes on any prizes they may win. As they say: that’s how they get you.

There’s Another Way

People isn’t the only place to win tickets. Ellenshop.com is running its own contest to win tickets. Anyone who spends over 40 bucks is automatically entered to win a VIP experience to the 12 Days of Giveaways. This includes two tickets to the show, airfare, hotel, and transportation to and from the show. This window closes on November 12.

Taxes aside, this is always a highlight episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. One can’t help but wonder what kinds of tricks she has up her sleeve to make this final year especially special.