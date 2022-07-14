Ellen Pompeo Shared Photo Of Son Alongside His Dad And They Are Complete Twins

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo recently shared a photo of her husband, Chris Ivery, and son Eli while on vacation in Sicily. Fans loved the adorable picture of father and son looking like twins!

Pompeo Shares Photo Of Twinning Father And Son

“I miei due grandi Amori [My two great loves],” Pompeo captioned the picture of Ivery and Eli in matching black and white outfits and hats. The pair are sitting on a Vespa motorbike with a beautiful Italian street behind them.

Friends and followers loved the sweet picture of father and son, filling the comment section with heart eye emojis. “New @dolcegabbana ad?” one person wrote, referencing Pompeo’s tag of the fashion line in her post.

“’my two great loves’ so sweet Ells,” a fan said. “Oh my, Ellen!” another person commented. “Your sweet boy, Eli is getting so big so fast! Savor the memories!” Someone chimed in, adding, “baby eli is growing up so fast”

Pompeo And Ivery’s Family

Eli is Pompeo and Ivery’s youngest child. The couple welcomed their only son in 2016, with Pompeo captioning a photo of the then-newborn, “Chris Ivery just fell a notch. I’ve got a new guy.”

The couple are also parents to Stella, 12, and Sienna, 7. Pompeo and Ivery met in a Los Angeles grocery store in 2003 and struck up a friendship. “We were friends for six months,” Ivery recalled. “Then one night she just looked different to me.”

The producer and songwriter popped the question in 2006, and he and Pompeo tied the knot at New York City Hall the following year. It was a very simple ceremony, which is just how the couple wanted it.

“We flew out on a redeye Thursday night. Friday morning, we woke up, went to City Hall, had the wedding really quick, and then we went to Lupa for lunch after,” Pompeo said in a 2017 interview. “We had the whole weekend and no one knew, so we had that to ourselves.”

Pompeo posts lots of photos and videos of her children, and fans love getting to see them grow up. With this latest picture of Ivery and Eli, it’s clear that the couple’s son will grow up to look just like his dad.

