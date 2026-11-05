‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Staple ‘Died Suddenly But Peacefully in His Sleep’: Talk Show Host Shares Emotional Tribute

Ellen DeGeneres is mourning the sudden death of Matthew Wright, her longtime executive producer and a beloved fixture on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

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Wright died on October 30, 2026, at the age of 52.

His family confirmed the heartbreaking news through a fundraising page created to support his loved ones. An update revealed that Wright “died suddenly but peacefully in his sleep” in Los Angeles.

The family has not disclosed an official cause of death.

Ellen Degeneres Heartbroken Over Loss

Ellen DeGeneres shared an emotional video tribute on Instagram on November 2, remembering Wright as a funny, intelligent and kind colleague who brought joy to everyone around him.

“He was an amazing guy. He was funny. God, he made me laugh,” she said. “He would surprise me with things that he did all the time. He was smart. He was kind. He was the part of our show that — I mean, everyone loved him.”

The former talk show host also revealed that she and Wright had planned to work together on a new project before his unexpected death.

“He is and always will be the glue to our entire family at the Ellen show,” DeGeneres added.

Wright spent 16 years working on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, from 2006 until its conclusion in 2022. He appeared regularly in segments and eventually became an executive producer.

Fans also recognised him through recurring appearances, including his popular “Strong Opinions With Matt” segments.

His television career extended beyond DeGeneres’ programme. Wright also worked on The View, The Jennifer Hudson Show, and The Drew Barrymore Show.

Fellow producer Andy Lassner also paid tribute to Wright, revealing that he had seen his friend just hours before his death. Wright visited the set of The Jennifer Hudson Show during its Halloween taping on October 29.

Lassner described him as a brilliant producer and an even better human being.

Wright leaves behind his husband, Justin Fusella, his father, sister, niece and extended family.