Ellen DeGeneres Says Goodbye to America, Sells Last US Home After UK Move

Ellen DeGeneres is saying cheerio to the U.S., selling off one of her last properties as she makes her permanent move across the pond to the UK.

The 67-year-old comedian and her wife, 52-year-old actress Portia de Rossi, settled into the picturesque English countryside four months ago after purchasing a stunning $18 million farmhouse in the Cotswolds.

DeGeneres, known for her impressive real estate ventures, recently sold her two-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Montecito, California. On March 10, DeGeneres and de Rossi listed the charming California property for $4.995 million—four years after purchasing it for $2.9 million. In less than two weeks, the 1,691-square-foot Spanish-style bungalow sold for an impressive $5.2 million.

“The property went into escrow on March 20, after receiving “multiple offers within two days of hitting the market,” a rep for the listing explained to People.

As detailed in the property’s listing, the midcentury-modern gem features “spa-like” bathrooms, a private courtyard, a spacious terrace, and an enclosed patio. Originally built in 1954 and renovated in 2012, the home became the couple’s third purchase in Montecito within a single year, according to Architectural Digest.

Ellen DeGeneres’s UK Move Came in the Wake of President Trump’s Re-Election

The sale comes just four months after the couple, married since 2008, chose to relocate to England following President Trump’s election victory. In the UK, they acquired a breathtaking farmhouse in an exclusive area for an impressive $18 million—roughly $3 million above the asking price.

The reasons behind the pair’s decision to settle in the Cotswolds remain unclear. However, the region’s charm speaks for itself. Known for its picturesque landscapes and affluent reputation, the Cotswolds has long been a favored retreat for British celebrities. Among their notable neighbors are David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and Elizabeth Hurley. The area’s appeal extends to royalty as well, with King Charles and Queen Camilla owning the illustrious Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

The property sale coincides with DeGeneres and de Rossi celebrating 20 years together, marked by a heartfelt tribute shared on social media on Thursday, March 20.

“20 years together. Happy to be with you everywhere and always,” DeGeneres wrote on Instagram alongside a silhouetted shot of the couple.