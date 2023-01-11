Ellen Degeneres Posts Dramatic Video Near Home In Montecito, Which Is Under Evacuation

Unprecedented storms have caused dozens of communities to issue evacuation and shelter-in-place orders. Some of those affected include celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, who just shared a video of the storm’s damage to the area surrounding her Montecito home.

DeGeneres Shares Scary Flooding Video: ‘Stay Safe, Everybody’

California is currently experiencing record rainfall, which is causing major flooding. The rushing water mixed with California’s hilly terrain could create the perfect conditions for dangerous mudslides.

DeGeneres posted a video of herself standing in front of what looks like a rushing river. “This creek next to our house never flows,” she explained. “It’s nine feet and it’s probably going to go another two feet up.”

She then reminded viewers that it is the five-year anniversary of the mudslides and wildfire that killed and injured many people. “We need to be nicer to Mother Nature, because Mother Nature is not happy with us,” DeGeneres concluded. “Stay safe, everybody.”

Her caption was equally serious. “Montecito is under mandatory evacuation,” the talk show host wrote. “We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone.”

Other Celebs Who Will Have To Evacuate Or Shelter In Place

DeGeneres isn’t the only celebrity who is being affected by these unprecedented storms. Montecito is home to many famous faces, including Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“In less than 12 hours, we’ve received more than 8 inches of rain,” Kevin Taylor, the head of Montecito’s Fire Protection District, explained (per the BBC). “With 7 to 8 inches still forecast to fall.”

There’s been no word yet on whether or not Winfrey and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have evacuated as well, but it’s assumed that everyone in the Montecito area who is able to evacuate has done so already.

Actor Kevin Costner has also been impacted by the storms. He was not able to attend this year’s Golden Globes award ceremony and pick up his trophy in person due to the shelter-in-place orders put in place in Santa Barbara.

The storms and flooding have already affected California and its residents, with 17 casualties reported so far. The speedy reactions and preparations of local government and citizens will hopefully continue to keep people safe.

