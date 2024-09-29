Ellen DeGeneres Invites Diddy to Party in Resurfaced Clip: ‘Once You Get There, the Party Really Starts’

Ellen DeGeneres has been name-dropped with Diddy as a resurfaced clip shows the former talk show host inviting the disgraced rapper to party with her.

The clip, from Diddy’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Feb. 2018, shows DeGeneres joking with the rap mogul about being late for the interview. She then asked if he’d be late for an upcoming party she was throwing.

“Are you gonna be early for my party?” DeGeneres asked him. He then replied, “Yes I am – No. You know I have to arrive fashionably late.”

Ellen DeGeneres then told Diddy, “Not too late, though. Please.”

When Combs asked what she would want him there, DeGeneres said, “I’ll tell you later. But not too late. ‘Cause, you know, once you get there the party really starts.”

After Diddy agreed with her, Ellen DeGeneres said, “You know what I’m saying?” And he added, “I got you. I promise I’m not gonna let you down on this big one, for real.”

DeGeneres then grabbed Combs’ pinky on his left hand. He then declared, “your feet are gonna have blisters. You’re gonna be dancing so hard.”

She added, “I can’t wait” which made him laugh.

Those commenting on the video couldn’t help but point out the awkwardness of the interview. “You can feel the tension in this conversation,” one person wrote.

Another added, “She said, ‘The party don’t start till you come, you know what I’m saying,’ BOY SHE KNEW.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York City on Sept. 16. He was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The rapper is now awaiting his trial, which will take place next month, at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, attorney for a new Sean “Diddy” Combs accuser, stated she has been contacted about the sale of the rapper’s “tapes.”

Although she did not disclose who was in the video with DIddy, Mitchell-Kidd told News Nation’s Banfield that it was someone “more high-profile.”

“There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood being shopped around, but one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video,” Mitchell-Kidd shared. “I can tell the video was pornographic. This was in his Atlanta home, and it does seem like the person isn’t looking into the video. To me, it doesn’t seem like that person knows they’re being videotaped.”

Mitchell-Kidd also shared horrific details about an alleged rape that occurred between Combs and one of her new clients in 2018. The attorney said her client did file a police report following the traumatic ordeal.

“She reached out to me a few weeks ago. She called me and told me about her assault and her escape,” Mitchell-Kidd explained.

The attorney then said her client was at a friend’s house who had industry ties, and Diddy decided to come to the house. Her client learned that Combs was planning on sex trafficking her once he arrived.

“It led to her being served a drink. She started to feel woozy. Combs sexually assaulted her with an inanimate object. … And then directed another gentleman to sexually assault her while he watched and pleasured himself,” Mitchell-Kidd said.









