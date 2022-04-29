Ellen DeGeneres Shares Emotional Message After Taping Last Episode Of ‘The Ellen Show’

Ellen DeGeneres made headlines when she announced that she would be ending her hugely popular daytime show, The Ellen Show, this year. The star recently took to Instagram to commemorate the final taping of the show, writing a heartfelt message to fans.

“Today we taped the final episode of The Ellen Show which airs on May 26th,” DeGeneres wrote. “When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not. But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour.”

“Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy,” the TV show host finished. “Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

DeGeneres announced the show’s end in May of 2021, with the 19th season serving as the final season. This announcement came just months after the show, its producers, and DeGeneres were accused of creating a toxic work environment.

Allegations Of A Toxic Work Environment

She told The Hollywood Reporter that the claims made against The Ellen Show were not part of her decision to end her show. However, the ratings of the show had been declining as more and more people came forward to share their experiences with DeGeneres and the show itself.

The stories began with viral accounts of DeGeneres’ outrageous behavior towards the show’s crew, especially during the 2020 COVID lockdown. She filmed the show from her home, and according to crewmembers, treated them very poorly.

In the summer of that same year, Buzzfeed published accounts from current and former employees who alleged that the show was a toxic work environment, including tales of bullying, racist remarks, and sexual misconduct. An internal investigation was launched, and in August of 2020, executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman left the show.

DeGeneres made a public, on-air apology, saying things happened “that never should have happened.” She continued, “I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”

No matter the reason, The Ellen Show’s end is a pretty big deal. The talk show made DeGeneres a household name and boosted the careers of many stars that appeared on the show. Fans around the world are sorry to see DeGeneres leave their screens.

