Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Getting ‘Canceled’: ‘Go F–k Yourselves’

Refusing to hold back, disgraced former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres had a few choice words for those who got her “canceled” a few years ago.

In the first trailer of her upcoming Netflix comedy special, DeGeneres addressed being canceled and no longer being considered the “Be Kind” celebrity she once was.

While up on stage, Ellen DeGeneres opened up about what she has been up to since she was canceled and her long-running talk show ended. “I’ve decided to take up gardening, I’ve got chickens,” she said. “…. Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business.”

She continued by stating that the “Be Kind Girl” wasn’t actually kind. “Here’s the problem,” she pointed out. “I’m a comedian who got a talk show and I ended the show every day by saying, ‘Be kind to one another.’ Had I ended my show by saying, ‘Go f— yourselves,’ people would have been pleasantly surprised to find that I’m kind.”





Along with addressing her celebrity cancellation, Ellen opened up about being a woman. “Most women aren’t raised with confidence,” she explained. “We’re too self-conscious, which is why you rarely see a woman playing air guitar.”

DeGeneres further revealed that she didn’t go into the entertainment business for money. “It was about healing my childhood wounds,” the comedian declared. “I thought if I could make people happy, then they’ll like me. And if they like me, I’ll feel good about myself. And all I can say about that is thank God for the money.”

Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval will premiere on Sept. 24 through Netflix.

Ellen DeGeneres Addresses the ‘Mean Girl’ Allegations

Months before her Netflix special, Ellen DeGeneres opened up about the “mean girl” allegations that led to her being canceled.

While performing on stage in San Francisco, DeGeneres spoke about the 2020 Buzzfeed report, which claimed she had played favorites, made comments about employees’ races, and even fired people for taking medical leave during her talk show days.

She was also accused of firing someone for looking and speaking to her.

“I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me,’” Ellen DeGeneres said. “Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity.”

While she did admit to being harsh and a “very immature boss,” DeGeneres stated she wasn’t really that mean. “I can be demanding and impatient and tough. I am a strong woman.”

However, she didn’t apologize for the allegations. Instead, she said this wasn’t the first time she was kicked out of show business. She pointed out that she was “canceled” after coming out gay.

“Next time, I’ll be kicked out for being old,” she added. “Old, gay, and mean, the triple crown.”