Ellen DeGeneres Allegedly T-Boned Another Driver in Crash, Is Now Getting Sued

Ellen DeGeneres is facing a lawsuit over allegations she caused a car accident in California in 2023.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a woman alleges that on October 16, 2023, the 67-year-old former talk show host ran a stop sign while driving in Santa Barbara County and collided with her car.

The lawsuit states the woman stopped at a four-way stop intersection in her Tesla. She claims she checked for traffic. She claims she was driving through the intersection when DeGeneres’s car suddenly t-boned her Tesla, causing injuries.

“Ellen DeGeneres entered the intersection without stopping at the stop sign,” the lawsuit alleges, per PEOPLE.

The woman says she has suffered “multiple serious personal injuries and damages.”

The woman claims she has experienced wage loss, medical expenses, and other costs, along with “loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress, and anxiety.”

She is suing DeGeneres for negligence and financial compensation, though the exact amount is currently unknown.

Ellen DeGeneres and Her Wife Left the United States Last Year

DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi left the United States after the 2024 presidential election, relocating to a picturesque farmhouse in the Cotswolds. In July, it was reported that they had sold the property and had already moved to another home nearby.

The actress revealed that she and her wife, also an actress, left the country following Donald Trump’s re-election as president.

“We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in,’” she recalled to British host Richard Bacon, according to the BBC. “And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here.’”

“Everything here is just better — the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here,” she added.